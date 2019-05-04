OAK GROVE, Ky. — Churchill Downs and Keeneland officials will break ground on a new horse racing venue that will bring an estimated 800 construction jobs and 400 full and part time jobs to Christian County.

The two companies were awarded a racing license for 12 live Standardbred racing dates in Oak Grove, Kentucky, beginning in October 2019. The $150 million project will include a racing machine facility featuring a 125-room hotel, 1,500 machines and a 1,200-person grandstand.

Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery and Keeneland Vice President Vince Gabbert are expected to speak at the official unveiling Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. CDT.