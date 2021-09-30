Churchill Downs plans to open new 'historical horse racing' venue in downtown Louisville

The company said it will open Derby City Gaming Downtown at the corner of South 4th and West Market.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs is planning to open another historical horse racing venue, this time in downtown Louisville. The company announced Thursday its plans to begin construction on Derby City Gaming Downtown in 2023.

The 43,000-square-foot venue will be located at 140 South 4th Street at the corner of South 4th and West Market. According to a release, the venue will feature 500 historical horse racing machines, a "fresh-air gaming area" and three bars, each with a unique theme.

Guests will be able to shop for Kentucky-themed merchandise at a street level retail store.

Churchill Downs expects the venue will create 450 new jobs in Louisville, including 350 construction jobs and more than 100 permanent jobs. The company is in partnership with community organizations like OneWest to provide job opportunities for people living in Louisville's "most under-resourced neighborhoods."

Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO Bill Carstanjen said the expansion is a "win for the entire community in the Louisville area," creating $10 to $12 million per year in additional purse money for the Churchill Downs racetrack.

“The attraction will fulfill a need for much-requested evening options for convention delegates and give locals and visitors alike another authentic experience to enjoy in the heart of Bourbon & Derby City,” Louisville Tourism President and CEO Cleo Battle said.

Along with the venue announcement, Churchill Downs, Inc. also announced a pledge of $1 million to the West End Opportunity Partnership in Louisville. The partnership aims to help fund projects that aid in financial development and quality of life improvements for people living in west Louisville.

