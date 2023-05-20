9th horse death reported following injury at Churchill Downs

According to spokesperson Darren Rogers, Swanson Lake was euthanized on Saturday following the sixth race after it suffered an injury.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs is deep into their spring meet, and officials have confirmed a 9th horse death.

According to spokesperson Darren Rogers, Swanson Lake was euthanized on Saturday.

Equine medical officials said the horse suffered a significant injury to its left hind left about 100-yards past the finish line of the sixth race.

“Upon further diagnostics, it was deemed inoperable, and the horse was humanely euthanized,” Rogers told WHAS11 News.

This is just under a week after Rio Moon suffered an injury to his front leg at the end of the sixth race.

Since April 27, the deaths of seven horses have been reported with two of those still waiting necropsy results.

Churchill Downs maintains they are “committed to the health and well-being of equine safety.”

