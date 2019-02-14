GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Racing Hall of Famer Silver Charm will turn 25 on Friday, Feb. 22, at Old Friends, the Thoroughbred Retirement facility in Georgetown, KY.

Fans are invited to help celebrate this milestone with a birthday-card contest and an open-house Birthday Bash.

Fans are invited to submit an original greeting card, created on paper or in a digital format, wishing Silver Charm a happy 25th. The deadline for entries is Thursday Feb. 21.

The best design--judged by a panel of Old Friends staff--will receive a matted and autographed color photo of Silver Charm.

Card entries will be on display, and the winner announced at Silver Charm's birthday party at Old Friends's Georgetown farm, located at 1841 Paynes Depot Rd, on Feb. 22 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Guests will receive gift bags (while supplies last), fun giveaways, and enjoy a ”soup-of-the-day" lunch, with piping hot selections from several local eateries.

Silver Charm won the 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes and the 1998 Dubai World Cup. He was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2007, and stood stud at Three Chimney's farm before relocating to Japan.

Silver Charm was repatriated to the United States and pensioned at Old Friends in 2014.