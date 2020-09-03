LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Breeders’ Cup will cap attendance at 45,000 for its two-day world championships at Keeneland in November.

The track in Lexington, Kentucky, plans over $10.5 million in enhancements to its luxury seating areas, including the addition of temporary chalets and lounges for the races on Nov. 6-7.

Keeneland hosted for the first time in 2015, with 44,947 attending on Friday and 50,155 on Saturday.

It won’t be the first time attendance has been limited.

Attendance was capped at 37,500 on Friday and Saturday when Del Mar hosted for the first time in 2017. However, ticket revenues were higher than in 2016 at Santa Anita because the seaside track located north of San Diego offered several premium seating options.

