In an abnormal year, Breeders' Cup offers a bit of normalcy

LEXINGTON, Ky. — This year’s Triple Crown slate unfolded over 3½ months instead of six weeks and shuffled the marquee Kentucky Derby from its traditional first Saturday in May to Labor Day weekend - as the middle jewel.

Numerous tracks canceled meets and some returned with abbreviated schedules. Many cards went off without the noise of spectators, demonstrating the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on horse racing that continues to this day.

While it has made for a strange year and compacted path to this weekend’s $31 million Breeders’ Cup world championships at Keeneland, the 14 races running at the picturesque track provides some normalcy after a season of upheaval.

