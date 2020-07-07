2 horses trained by Baffert test positive for lidocaine

Lidocaine is a numbing agent that is legal but regulated in racing because it can act as a masking agent.

LOS ANGELES — Two undefeated horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert have come back positive in split-sample testing for a banned substance in Arkansas.

Baffert confirmed to The Associated Press via text message that he had been informed of the positives for lidocaine involving Charlatan and Gamine in the second round of testing, which he had sought under his rights after the first positives occurred in late May.

Lidocaine is a numbing agent that is legal but regulated in racing because it can act as a masking agent.

