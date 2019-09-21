BENSALEM, Pa. — Math Wizard won the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby at 31-1 odds, edging Mr. Money by a neck in a race missing disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security.



Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Math Wizard ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.94 on Saturday at Parx Racing.



Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby but was the first horse disqualified for interference in 145 years, was scratched earlier in the week because of a colon problem.



Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., Math Wizard paid $64.20, $12 and $4.80.



Mr. Money returned $3.60 and $2.60, while War of Will was another length back in third and paid $4 to show.



War of Will was interfered with by Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby.



Improbable, the 6-5 favorite trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, finished fourth after acting up in the starting gate.