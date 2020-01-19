ARCADIA, Calif. — Two horses have died in two days of racing at Santa Anita, where four deaths have occurred since last month.

Uncontainable and Harliss were both euthanized after breaking their right front ankles. Uncontainable was injured in a turf race a day after Harliss was pulled up after finishing next-to-last in another turf race.

Of the other two deaths, one occurred on the training track and one was on turf. There have been no deaths on the main dirt surface.

Last year, 37 horses died at Santa Anita including Mongolian Groom, who was injured during the Breeders' Cup Classic.

