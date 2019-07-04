LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials are investigating after a horse suffered a fatal injury during Keeneland’s opening weekend.

During the running of the Madison, horse Cathedral Reader suffered an injury and had to be put down.

The news comes as Arms Runner died at the Santa Anita track in California after injuring his right front leg. It was the 23rd fatality at that track.

Keeneland officials say they are working with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to perform a full investigation which will involve a continued evaluation of the race track surface conditions, a forensic review of past race performances, veterinary records along with personal interviews with the jockey, trainer and veterinarian.