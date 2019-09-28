LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In this week's HS GameTime Game of the Week, the Rocks and the Tigers battled it out at Cardinal Stadium.

The St. X and Trinity football game is a rivalry that's been played since 1956.

Last year, the Tigers ended a seven-game losing streak to the rocks, including regular season and postseason matchups.

The Rocks entered the showdown coming off their first loss of the season and looking for a statement win. They got it.

Trinity won the game 35-3.

KENTUCKIANA HS FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS