Trinity captures 27th state title; defeats Male 28-0

It was a rematch of last year’s title game where the Shamrocks won 28-6 and also beat the Bulldogs 43-14 earlier this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two schools have won the past six 6-A state titles – Male and Trinity High.

The Shamrocks defense has been dominant all year and it was no different Saturday night.

Trinity allowed just 5 first downs in the game with Brad West rushing for 96-yards and two touchdowns.

Head Coach Bob Beatty is celebrating once again winning 28-0 and capturing their 27th state title.

