LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fern Creek came into HS Gametime's game of the week toting a two game winning and extend that tonight with a 31-15 win over the Oldham Co. Colonels.

"It's absolutely focus," said Fern Creek head coach Josh Abell about what the key to tonight's match-up would be.

"Our big theme the past few weeks has been is focusing on us, who cares who we line up against and focusing on the kind brand of football we play."

The Tigers stuck to their brand in tonight's match-up as the two headed monster of Fern Creek's backfield in Terrance Mitchell and Anthony Teague combined for 324 yards on 17 carries. The pair also scored all four of the Tigers' touchdowns, Mitchell with three and Teague with one, respectively.

Fern Creek chipped in 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to balloon the lead to 31-7. It was the first Fern Creek made field goal since the 2016 season.

On the Colonel's side of the ball, quarterback Sam Young had 188 yards passing and two total touchdowns in the loss.