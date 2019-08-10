TEMPE, Ariz. — The show must go on!

An unexpected sprinkler shower did not stop the Corona del Sol High School marching band's halftime performance on Friday night.

Viewer video shared with 12 News first shows dancers getting doused by the sprinklers before band members continue their rotations into the water.

"No! Don't go in there with your uniform," a crowd member says during the video.

As band members cycle through the sprinklers, the crowd on hand broke out with applause.

Towards the end of the video, someone is seen running onto the field in an attempt to stand over the sprinkler.

As for the game, Corona lost to Queen Creek High School 7-0.

The video was shared on YouTube by James and Zona Cecil.