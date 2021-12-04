CHAMPIONS | St. X captures first state title in 12 years, ending Male's perfect season

The Tigers and Bulldogs, both with deep football traditions, went head-to-head for the 6A title at Kroger Field Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — t. X has captured their first football championship in 12 years, ending Male High School’s perfect season.

The Tigers and Bulldogs, both with deep football traditions, went head-to-head for the 6A title at Kroger Field Saturday night.

It was the 11th post-season meeting between the two with the Bulldogs edging the Tigers in the regular season.

There was also a little history in the series. It marked the first time Male and St. X squared off for a state championship.

The Bulldogs were looking for their third title since 2015.

It was a close one throughout with the Tigers leading much of the game. However, in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs got extremely close with a 41-yard touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion making it 24-21 Tigers.

The Tigers responded with two big first downs at mid-field with 2:14 left to play. During the 3rd and 4, the Tigers go to the air and it pays off in a big way. Jack Sivori connects with Smith for a St. X touchdown. They led 31-21 and never looked back.

St. X won their first state title since 2009.

