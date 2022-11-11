Calm before the score | St. X, Male face off in second round of playoffs

This is the second time the two teams have met this year; in the first matchup St. X beat Male 24-10 on Sept. 2.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville powerhouses are set to meet in the second round of the 6A Playoffs Friday night.

Male (7-4) will travel to St. X (10-1) and this is the second time the two teams have met this year; in the first matchup, St. X beat Male 24-10 on Sept. 2.

Both teams played for the 6A title last season. The Tigers won that football game too, 31-21.

While St. X has separated itself as the top team in Kentucky, Male found its stride after fumbling.

Defensively, the Tigers has the best unit in the state and allows just about nine points per game.

Male has gotten back its two best playmakers in Max Gainey and Daniel Swinney to help the Bulldogs get back on track.

The game starts at 7 p.m., and can be watched live on WHAS11+.

