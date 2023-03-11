x
High School

3-peat! | Sacred Heart Academy wins state championship

The Valkyries (36-3) won their third straight KHSAA state title by defeating McCracken County 68-53 at Rupp Arena Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sacred Heart Academy are state champions!

The Valkyries (36-3) won their third straight KHSAA state title by defeating McCracken County 68-53. They won titles in 2021 and 2022.

They also made history by becoming the only school in Kentucky to have two three-peats with both happening this century.

Sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson led the Valkyries with 30 points and 8 rebounds, followed by junior Reagan Bender’s 19 points.

Junior Angelina Pelayo also earned 1,000 career points.

