3-peat! | Sacred Heart Academy wins state championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sacred Heart Academy are state champions!
The Valkyries (36-3) won their third straight KHSAA state title by defeating McCracken County 68-53. They won titles in 2021 and 2022.
They also made history by becoming the only school in Kentucky to have two three-peats with both happening this century.
Sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson led the Valkyries with 30 points and 8 rebounds, followed by junior Reagan Bender’s 19 points.
Junior Angelina Pelayo also earned 1,000 career points.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.