Sacred Heart defeats Bullitt East 64-46 to win girl's state championship

They are back-to-back champions but also made history following their win at Rupp Arena Saturday night.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Sacred Heart girls basketball team has made history.

The Valkyries won their sixth state championship in Rupp Arena Saturday night, becoming the first school in Girls’ Sweet 16 history to do so.

The team, representing the 7th Region, also won the title in 2021.

The only other teams to win multiple state championships are Ashland Blazer, Butler and Laurel County. They each have five.

Sacred Heart defeated Bullitt East 64-46.

