LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a back and forth game, Louisville Male high school pushed past duPont Manual with a late 4th quarter field goal to keep "the Barrel" 22-21.

Manual scored the first 14 points in the first quarter, but Male answered back with 13 straight before the halftime break.

In the second half the teams traded scores with Manual holding a 21-19 advantage heading into the 4th.

Both teams were locked in a stalemate for the majority of the 4th quarter, until kicker Jodi Gomez's 21-yard field goal gave the Bulldogs the 22-21.

With the final play of the game, Crimsons' kicker Patrick Holdener's 42-yard try was botched with a bad snap. Ball game and heartbreak as the Bulldogs keep the Barrel in the 138th meeting between the rivals.

Male moves to 10-0 on the season and extends their winning streak to 16 games, while Manual drops to 8-2 on the year.