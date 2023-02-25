Lanesville girls basketball capture first state title in team's history

The Eagles soared, claiming their first title in the school's 84-year history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Lanesville High School girls basketball team are state champions.

It was the first-ever appearance in the 1A state title for the Eagles under head coach Angie Hinton.

Lanesville took on Bethany Christian at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The Eagles dominated throughout the game with Morgan Sonner hitting a three-pointer closing out the first half 34-16.

Sonner scored a game high of 18 points and Linzie Wernert had 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Lanesville closed out the game with a 60-41 win and earning the school’s first state title in its 84-year history.

"We've all gotten so close this year, and we've had so much fun playing together," Sonner said.

Coach Angie Hinton also made a little history of her own. She becomes the third coach in Indiana High School Athletic Association history to win state championships at multiple schools. She shared what the win meant to her following the game.