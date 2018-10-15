LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Beechwood (13) 6-2 151 1
2. Pikeville (1) 5-2 138 2
3. Raceland (1) 7-1 128 3
4. Paintsville - 7-2 114 4
5. Campbellsville - 7-1 79 T5
6. Hazard - 4-3 76 T5
7. Crittenden Co. - 7-1 74 7
8. Williamsburg - 6-2 51 8
9. Lynn Camp (1) 8-0 43 9
10. Nicholas Co. - 6-2 9 10
(tie) Paris - 5-3 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Ky. Country Day 3. Ludlow 3. Frankfort 1. Bellevue 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mayfield (12) 8-0 155 1
2. Lou. Christian Academy (4) 8-0 146 2
3. Lou. DeSales - 7-1 125 3
4. Glasgow - 7-1 106 4
5. Owensboro Catholic - 7-2 95 5
6. Somerset - 7-2 86 6
7. Shelby Valley - 7-1 52 8
8. Lex. Christian - 5-3 37 7
9. Walton-Verona - 6-2 35 9
10. Murray - 5-3 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Danville 17. Newport Central Catholic 3. McLean Co. 2. Carroll Co. 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Boyle Co. (15) 8-0 159 1
2. Corbin (1) 7-1 137 2
3. Belfry - 7-1 130 3
4. Lou. Central - 6-2 115 4
5. Caldwell Co. - 7-2 89 6
6. Bell Co. - 7-1 68 5
7. Paducah Tilghman - 6-2 53 8
8. Lex. Catholic - 5-3 51 7
9. Casey Co. - 7-1 34 10
10. Elizabethtown - 5-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Western Hills 11. Powell Co. 8. Bardstown 6. Russell 3. Lou. Waggener 2. Breathitt Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ashland Blazer (11) 9-0 152 1
2. Johnson Central (5) 7-1 147 2
3. Franklin-Simpson - 7-1 130 3
4. Lou. Moore - 7-1 87 6
5. Taylor Co. - 7-1 82 7
6. Logan Co. - 7-1 70 4
7. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 6-2 58 10
8. Knox Central - 6-2 52 5
9. John Hardin - 7-2 51 8
10. Franklin Co. - 6-2 31 NR
Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 18. Harrison Co. 1. Hopkinsville 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (14) 8-0 158 1
2. South Warren (1) 8-0 143 2
3. Bowling Green - 7-1 118 3
4. Southwestern (1) 8-0 115 4
5. Highlands - 6-2 85 5
6. Anderson Co. - 8-0 81 6
7. South Oldham - 7-1 67 7
8. Oldham Co. - 7-1 40 8
9. Owensboro - 6-2 37 9
10. Pulaski Co. - 6-2 23 10
Others receiving votes: Perry Co. Central 8. Graves Co. 4. Christian Co. 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (12) 8-0 155 2
2. Lou. St. Xavier (4) 6-2 145 3
3. Lou. Male - 8-1 130 1
4. Lou. Butler - 7-2 111 4
5. Simon Kenton - 7-2 75 5
6. Scott Co. - 6-3 70 6
7. Lou. Trinity - 3-6 53 7
8. Lex. Henry Clay - 5-3 48 8
9. North Hardin - 6-2 31 NR
10. Lou. DuPont Manual - 5-3 24 9
Others receiving votes: Madison Central 13. McCracken County 9. George Rogers Clark 7. Henderson Co. 4. Campbell Co. 3. Conner 2.
---
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.