Kentucky boys and girls high school basketball scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — BOYS
1. Lexington Catholic (19-1) beat Tates Creek 62-51, lost to Paul Laurence Dunbar 57-66, beat North Laurel 80-44.
2. North Laurel (18-2) lost to Lexington Catholic 44-80, lost to Ashland Blazer 66-86.
3. Elizabethtown (14-2) lost to Covington Catholic 62-79, beat Central Hardin 84-62, beat John Hardin 76-71.
4. St. Henry (14-2) beat Russell County 72-49, beat West Carter 65-48.(tie) Lou. Ballard (14-1) beat Fern Creek 62-54, beat Lou. Butler 87-68, beat Southern 87-54.
6. Cov. Catholic (20-3) beat Elizabethtown 79-62, beat Holmes 72-53.
7. Frederick Douglass (12-1) beat Scott County 69-55.
8. Bowling Green (15-2) beat Paducah Tilghman 57-47, beat North Oldham 65-39, beat Allen County-Scottsville 65-54.
9. Lou. Male (5-2) idle.
10. Lou. Desales (15-5) beat St. Xavier 70-65, beat Eastern 68-49, beat North Bullitt 101-74.
GIRLS
1. Elizabethtown (18-0) beat Bardstown 63-55, beat Grayson County 44-32.
2. Marshall Co. (18-1) beat Murray 65-10.
3. Ryle (19-2) beat Paul Laurence 69-54, beat Bethlehem 62-58, beat Owen County 65-28.
4. Anderson Co. (21-2) beat North Oldham 79-44, beat Great Crossing 82-38.
5. Boyd Co. (10-1) beat Letcher Central 72-34.
6. Bullitt East (16-2) beat Lou. Mercy 65-43, beat Lou. Eastern 65-24.
7. Bardstown (17-5) lost to Elizabethtown 55-63, lost to Bowling Green 48-60.
8. Bethlehem (20-4) beat Walter-Verona 53-43, beat Crittenden County 80-54, lost to Ryle 58-62.(tie) Cooper (15-3) beat Beechwood 67-32.
10. Lou. Sacred Heart (15-5) lost to Lou. Butler 40-52, beat Pleasure Ridge Park 56-20, beat Fern Creek 72-20.
