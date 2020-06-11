JCPS football to begin post-season play next week

The decision comes two weeks after the regular season was halted as Jefferson County remains in the "red" category for COVID-19 cases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to an email sent to JCPS families, football teams can resume play next week for the post-season.

The decision comes two weeks after the regular season was halted as Jefferson County remains in the "red" category for COVID-19 cases. There were two weeks in the regular season remaining whenever that decision was made.

Other fall sports that were in post-season play were able to play under KHSAA guidelines in the past few weeks. Now, football can begin their post-season next week, there will be no games this weekend.

Additionally, winters sports are allowed to practice in small groups. However, teams cannot use game-like simulations for practice.

The school district will once again review data next week and make another determination about athletics next Friday.

