JCPS to consider phased-in approach to fall sports

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio's proposal will be up for discussion during Monday night's school board meeting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio is expected to recommend a phased-in approach for the start of fall sports.

The proposal will be up for discussion during Monday’s board meeting which will also include following the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s plan or canceling fall sports altogether.

District officials said the phase-in approach would be based on the contact level of the sport.

JCPS would start with low contact sports then evolving into higher-contact sports after they monitor progress over the course of several weeks.

Low contact sports including cheerleading, band, cross country and golf would begin their practices on Aug. 25.

High contact sports like while soccer and volleyball would hold their first practice on Sept. 7 followed by their first game on Sept. 14.

There would be an 8-game football season under the plan. Full gear practices would be held Sept. 7 through Sept. 17 with the first game taking place on Sept. 18.

KHSAA playoffs would begin on Nov. 13.

JCPS said in the plan it would also consider additional safety measures including suspending practices or contests for any school or sport if there happens to be an outbreak of the coronavirus.

The sports will be limited to two levels (varsity, freshman-sophomore) with masks being worn by players, non-players and spectators.

Officials said middle and high school sports have been postponed until in-person instruction begins. They said they will work to create seasons in all sports so that these students can have opportunities at some point during the year to participate.

The JCPS Board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday and you can click here to watch.

VIEW THE FULL PROPOSAL BELOW

