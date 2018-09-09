How The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football teams fared:

Class 6A

1. Warren Central (4-0) beat Lawrence Central 47-0.

2. Avon (3-1) lost to Brownsburg 21-7.

3. Brownsburg (4-0) beat Avon 21-7.

4. Indpls Ben Davis (2-2) lost to Center Grove 29-22.

5. Columbus North (4-0) beat Indpls Roncalli 9-7.

6. Penn (3-1) beat Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Mich., 20-17.

7. Carmel (3-1) beat Indpls Pike 28-13.

8. Center Grove (2-2) beat Indpls Ben Davis 29-22.

9. Indpls N. Central (3-1) beat Lawrence North 12-7.

10. Lafayette Jeff (3-1) beat Lafayette Harrison 31-14.

Class 5A

1. New Palestine (4-0) beat Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 64-0.

2. Decatur Central (3-1) lost to Martinsville 18-15.

3. Michigan City (2-2) lost to Valparaiso 14-7.

4. Martinsville (4-0) beat Decatur Central 18-15.

5. Indpls Cathedral (1-3) lost to Indpls Chatard 17-14.

6. Whiteland (3-1) beat Franklin 44-20.

7. New Albany (3-1) lost to Bedford N. Lawrence 41-40.

8. Columbus East (2-2) beat Jennings Co. 56-0.

(tie) Elkhart Central (3-1) beat Benton Harbor, Mich., 35-12.

10. Zionsville (2-2) beat Franklin Central 44-19.

Class 4A

1. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (4-0) beat Homestead 23-10.

2. NorthWood (4-0) beat Goshen 43-14.

3. Mishawaka (3-1) beat S. Bend Adams 51-27.

4. Lowell (3-1) beat Hammond Clark 51-0.

(tie) Ev. Central (4-0) beat Ev. Reitz 26-21.

6. Angola (4-0) beat W. Noble 21-7.

7. E. Central (3-1) beat Franklin Co. 58-7.

8. Ev. Reitz (2-2) lost to. Ev. Central 26-21.

9. S. Bend St. Joseph's (3-1) lost to New Prairie 41-28.

10. New Prairie (3-1) beat S. Bend St. Joseph's 41-28.

Class 3A

1. Ev. Memorial (4-0) beat Ev. Mater Dei 51-14.

2. W. Lafayette (4-0) beat Lafayette Catholic 34-0.

3. Indpls Chatard (4-0) beat Indpls Cathedral 17-14.

4. Gibson Southern (3-1) lost to Henderson County, KY, 23-0.

5. Brownstown (4-0) beat Salem 48-13.

6. N. Harrison (3-1) lost to Charlestown 34-22.

7. Ft. Wayne Luers (3-1) beat Ft. Wayne Concordia 34-31, 2OT.

8. Mishawaka Marian (3-1) beat S. Bend Riley 21-13.

9. Heritage Hills (4-0) beat Jasper 14-12.

10. Monrovia (3-1) lost to Triton Central 49-7.

Class 2A

1. Indpls Scecina (4-0) beat Beech Grove 21-12.

2. Eastbrook (3-1) lost to Mississinewa 34-28.

3. Western Boone (4-0) beat Tri-West 7-0.

4. Tipton (4-0) beat Cass 27-15.

5. Triton Central (4-0) beat Monrovia 49-7.

6. Southridge (3-1) beat N. Posey 69-3.

7. Ev. Mater Dei (2-2) lost to Ev. Memorial 51-14.

8. Bremen (4-0) beat Triton 49-7.

(tie) Whiting (4-0) beat Wheeler 44-7.

10. Shenandoah (3-1) beat Lapel 52-7.

Class 1A

1. Pioneer (4-0) beat Caston 78-0.

2. N. Central (Farmersburg) (4-0) beat N. Decatur 20-7.

3. Monroe Central (4-0) beat Southern Wells 26-0.

4. Fountain Central (4-0) beat Covington 21-0.

5. Eastern Greene (3-1) lost to Mitchell 22-14.

6. Churubusco (4-0) beat Eastside 35-11.

7. Adams Central (4-0) beat Jay Co. 41-0.

8. Southwood (4-0) beat N. Miami 28-6.

9. Hagerstown (3-1) lost to Union Co. 14-0.

10. S. Adams (4-0) beat Heritage 34-20.

