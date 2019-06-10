Class 6A

    1. Avon (7-0) beat Westfield 27-24.

    2. Lafayette Jeff (7-0) beat Richmond 54-12.

    3. Homestead (7-0) beat Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42-15.

    4. Warren Central (5-2) beat Lawrence North 24-23.

    5. Brownsburg (5-2) beat Zionsville 54-14.

    6. Merrillville (7-0) beat Valparaiso 28-24.

    7. Carmel (4-3) lost to Indpls Ben Davis 27-14.

    8. Ft. Wayne Snider (6-1) beat Ft. Wayne Northrop 48-21.

    9. Indpls N. Central (5-2) beat Lawrence Central 17-6.

    10. Warsaw (6-1) beat Wawasee 42-18.

Class 5A

    1. New Palestine (7-0) beat Shelbyville 63-0.

    2. Valparaiso (7-0) beat Merrillville 29-28.

    3. Concord (6-1) lost to Plymouth 27-23.

    (tie) Indpls Cathedral (5-2) beat Lou. Trinity, KY      28-7.

    5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (6-1) beat Ft. Wayne Luers 47-0.

    6. Bloomington North (5-2) lost to Indpls Roncalli 19-14.

    7. Bloomington South (4-3) lost to Columbus North 19-5.

    (tie) Terre Haute South (5-2) lost to Indpls Brebeuf 21-14.

    9. Franklin (6-1) beat Plainfield 28-11.

    10. Decatur Central (5-2) beat Greenwood 42-7.

Class 4A

    1. New Prairie (7-0) beat Penn 21-17.

    2. E. Central (7-0) beat Connersville 69-7.

    3. Ev. Memorial (6-1) lost to Ev. Central 23-20, 2OT.

    4. E. Noble (7-0) beat Columbia City 28-7.

    5. Delta (6-1) lost to Pendleton Hts. 28-22.

    6. Marion (6-1) beat Muncie Central 48-6.

    7. Mooresville (5-2) lost to Whiteland 17-13.

    8. Plymouth (6-1) beat Concord 27-23.

    9. Ev. Central (6-1) beat Ev. Memorial 23-20, 2OT.

    10. Mississinewa (6-1) beat Frankton 50-8.

Class 3A

    1. W. Lafayette (6-1) beat Cass 58-21.

    2. Indpls Chatard (6-1) beat Normal West, IL 56-8.

    3. Heritage Hills (7-0) beat Southridge 42-7.

    4. Mishawaka Marian (7-0) beat Culver Academy 32-7.

    5. Brownstown (7-0) beat Clarksville 76-32.

    6. Indpls Brebeuf (6-1) beat Terre Haute South 21-14.

    7. Southridge (6-1) lost to Heritage Hills 42-7.

    8. Knox (6-1) lost to Pioneer 12-7.

    9. Gibson Southern (5-2) beat Pike Central 74-0.

    10. Guerin Catholic (5-2) beat Pontiac Notre Dame, MI 34-23.

Class 2A

    1. Cass (6-1) lost to W. Lafayette 58-21.

    2. Western Boone (6-1) beat Southmont 56-13.

    3. Pioneer (6-1) beat Knox 12-7.

    4. Heritage Christian (6-1) beat Lapel 36-35.

    5. Ev. Mater Dei (5-2) beat Ev. Bosse 35-0.

    6. Linton (6-1) beat N. Knox 28-13.

    7. Boone Grove (7-0) beat Griffith 27-7.

    8. Indpls Scecina (5-2) beat Triton Central 8-7.

    9. Eastbrook (5-2) beat Alexandria 48-10.

    10. Rensselaer (5-2) beat Benton Central 39-6.

    (tie) Eastern (Greentown) (7-0) beat Tri-Central 40-7.

Class 1A

    1. Indpls Lutheran (6-0) beat Monrovia 49-7.

    2. S. Adams (7-0) beat Jay Co. 42-0.

    3. Parke Heritage (6-1) lost to N. Vermillion 42-36.

    4. Southwood (7-0) beat Peru 35-0.

    5. Adams Central (6-1) beat Southern Wells 49-0.

    6. W. Washington (7-0) beat Perry Central 44-19.

    7. N. Vermillion (6-1) beat Parke Heritage 42-36.

    8. Churubusco (6-1) beat Central Noble 38-7.

    9. Sheridan (5-2) lost to Seeger 49-7.

    (tie) Monroe Central (4-3) lost to Eastern Hancock 48-29.