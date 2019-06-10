Class 6A
1. Avon (7-0) beat Westfield 27-24.
2. Lafayette Jeff (7-0) beat Richmond 54-12.
3. Homestead (7-0) beat Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42-15.
4. Warren Central (5-2) beat Lawrence North 24-23.
5. Brownsburg (5-2) beat Zionsville 54-14.
6. Merrillville (7-0) beat Valparaiso 28-24.
7. Carmel (4-3) lost to Indpls Ben Davis 27-14.
8. Ft. Wayne Snider (6-1) beat Ft. Wayne Northrop 48-21.
9. Indpls N. Central (5-2) beat Lawrence Central 17-6.
10. Warsaw (6-1) beat Wawasee 42-18.
Class 5A
1. New Palestine (7-0) beat Shelbyville 63-0.
2. Valparaiso (7-0) beat Merrillville 29-28.
3. Concord (6-1) lost to Plymouth 27-23.
(tie) Indpls Cathedral (5-2) beat Lou. Trinity, KY 28-7.
5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (6-1) beat Ft. Wayne Luers 47-0.
6. Bloomington North (5-2) lost to Indpls Roncalli 19-14.
7. Bloomington South (4-3) lost to Columbus North 19-5.
(tie) Terre Haute South (5-2) lost to Indpls Brebeuf 21-14.
9. Franklin (6-1) beat Plainfield 28-11.
10. Decatur Central (5-2) beat Greenwood 42-7.
Class 4A
1. New Prairie (7-0) beat Penn 21-17.
2. E. Central (7-0) beat Connersville 69-7.
3. Ev. Memorial (6-1) lost to Ev. Central 23-20, 2OT.
4. E. Noble (7-0) beat Columbia City 28-7.
5. Delta (6-1) lost to Pendleton Hts. 28-22.
6. Marion (6-1) beat Muncie Central 48-6.
7. Mooresville (5-2) lost to Whiteland 17-13.
8. Plymouth (6-1) beat Concord 27-23.
9. Ev. Central (6-1) beat Ev. Memorial 23-20, 2OT.
10. Mississinewa (6-1) beat Frankton 50-8.
Class 3A
1. W. Lafayette (6-1) beat Cass 58-21.
2. Indpls Chatard (6-1) beat Normal West, IL 56-8.
3. Heritage Hills (7-0) beat Southridge 42-7.
4. Mishawaka Marian (7-0) beat Culver Academy 32-7.
5. Brownstown (7-0) beat Clarksville 76-32.
6. Indpls Brebeuf (6-1) beat Terre Haute South 21-14.
7. Southridge (6-1) lost to Heritage Hills 42-7.
8. Knox (6-1) lost to Pioneer 12-7.
9. Gibson Southern (5-2) beat Pike Central 74-0.
10. Guerin Catholic (5-2) beat Pontiac Notre Dame, MI 34-23.
Class 2A
1. Cass (6-1) lost to W. Lafayette 58-21.
2. Western Boone (6-1) beat Southmont 56-13.
3. Pioneer (6-1) beat Knox 12-7.
4. Heritage Christian (6-1) beat Lapel 36-35.
5. Ev. Mater Dei (5-2) beat Ev. Bosse 35-0.
6. Linton (6-1) beat N. Knox 28-13.
7. Boone Grove (7-0) beat Griffith 27-7.
8. Indpls Scecina (5-2) beat Triton Central 8-7.
9. Eastbrook (5-2) beat Alexandria 48-10.
10. Rensselaer (5-2) beat Benton Central 39-6.
(tie) Eastern (Greentown) (7-0) beat Tri-Central 40-7.
Class 1A
1. Indpls Lutheran (6-0) beat Monrovia 49-7.
2. S. Adams (7-0) beat Jay Co. 42-0.
3. Parke Heritage (6-1) lost to N. Vermillion 42-36.
4. Southwood (7-0) beat Peru 35-0.
5. Adams Central (6-1) beat Southern Wells 49-0.
6. W. Washington (7-0) beat Perry Central 44-19.
7. N. Vermillion (6-1) beat Parke Heritage 42-36.
8. Churubusco (6-1) beat Central Noble 38-7.
9. Sheridan (5-2) lost to Seeger 49-7.
(tie) Monroe Central (4-3) lost to Eastern Hancock 48-29.