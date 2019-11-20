Adams Central 50, Manchester 39



Anderson Prep Academy 53, Traders Point Christian 19



Avon 77, Terre Haute South 38



Bedford N. Lawrence 43, Bloomington South 35



Beech Grove 53, Indpls Lutheran 33



Bethesda Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 38



Bremen 45, Triton 17



Brownsburg 50, Mooresville 32



Brownstown 55, Trinity Lutheran 45



Carmel 69, Zionsville 21



Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Huntington North 32



Castle 89, Ev. Central 29



Central Noble 47, Bethany Christian 13



Churubusco 40, Lakeland Christian 19



Clarksville 61, Rock Creek Academy 5



Clay City 37, Shakamak 32



Clinton Prairie 62, Western 42



Columbia City 52, Ft. Wayne Snider 31



Columbus East 76, Brown Co. 69



Concord 74, S. Bend Riley 41



Corydon 48, Paoli 45



Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 53, S. Newton 14



Crawford Co. 55, N. Harrison 44



Crawfordsville 53, Fountain Central 43



Crothersville 47, Borden 41



Crown Point 77, Andrean 30



Daleville 61, Knightstown 27



Decatur Central 50, Cascade 46, OT



Eastern (Greentown) 52, Southwood 23



Eastern Hancock 71, Union (Modoc) 16



Eastside 52, Hamilton 29



Edgewood 49, Bloomfield 38



Elkhart Christian 36, Jimtown 34



Ev. North 63, Heritage Hills 50



Frontier 35, Faith Christian 27



Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Fremont 55



Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, E. Noble 32



Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Bellmont 43



Garrett 77, Ft. Wayne North 18



Gibson Southern 67, Forest Park 40



Glenn 60, Culver Academy 26



Goshen 45, Mishawaka Marian 36



Greenfield 31, Richmond 29



Greensburg 72, Shelbyville 26



Hagerstown 33, Tri 27



Hamilton Hts. 44, Guerin Catholic 31



Hanover Central 29, Highland 25



Heritage 61, Ft. Wayne Wayne 34



Indpls Riverside 55, Indpls Irvington 20



Indpls Roncalli 75, Indpls Perry Meridian 40



Jac-Cen-Del 64, Milan 38



Jay Co. 48, Oak Hill 43



Jeffersonville 58, Providence 27



Kouts 53, N. Newton 24



Lake Station 75, Hammond Gavit 31



Lakewood Park 58, Westview 50



Lapel 88, Elwood 32



Lawrence Central 106, Indpls Tindley 44



Lawrenceburg 53, Oldenburg 25



Lighthouse CPA 62, Gary 21st Century 19



Linton 75, Barr-Reeve 34



Loogootee 49, Mitchell 39



Lowell 73, Hebron 45



Madison 57, S. Dearborn 33



Marion 48, Madison-Grant 21



Martinsville 49, Bloomington North 38



Mishawaka 39, LaVille 18



Mississinewa 51, Bluffton 28



Monroe Central 77, Wes-Del 25



Morgan Twp. 72, Whiting 40



Muncie Central 62, Alexandria 39



N. Judson 60, Argos 40



N. Montgomery 51, Frankfort 34



N. White 46, Rensselaer 45



New Castle 62, Delta 61



New Palestine 55, Franklin Central 50



New Washington 51, Austin 43



NorthWood 36, Elkhart Central 35



Northeastern 53, Union Co. 44



Northview 74, Riverton Parke 45



Northwestern 87, Tipton 38



Orleans 53, Shoals 37



Peru 48, Whitko 9



Pioneer 48, N. Miami 46



Plainfield 73, Western Boone 39



Providence Cristo Rey 43, Indpls Manual 38



Randolph Southern 39, Cowan 38



S. Bend Clay 54, S. Bend Trinity 27



S. Bend St. Joseph's 59, Elkhart Memorial 24



S. Central (Union Mills) 69, New Prairie 31



S. Knox 56, Dubois 37



S. Ripley 51, S. Decatur 21



Seeger 31, S. Vermillion 26



Southport 59, Columbus North 55



Southridge 48, Ev. Mater Dei 41



Southwestern (Hanover) 33, N. Decatur 32



Springs Valley 42, N. Daviess 18



Tecumseh 46, Wood Memorial 27



Tippecanoe Valley 69, Logansport 22



Tri-County 58, Attica 27



University 54, Waldron 32



Vincennes 71, Pike Central 48



W. Vigo 45, Owen Valley 38



Washington 55, Eastern (Greene) 17



Wawasee 49, Lakeland 42



Westville 61, Michigan City Marquette 32



Wheeler 51, Washington Twp. 46



White River Valley 79, Eminence 9



Winamac 33, Culver 20



Winchester 62, Yorktown 55



Woodlan 55, Prairie Hts. 40



Johnson County Tournament



First Round



Center Grove 48, Whiteland 27



Greenwood 68, Franklin 51



Indian Creek 62, Greenwood Christian 55



Lafayette Tournament



First Round



Benton Central 85, Lafayette-jefferson 39



Lafayette Catholic 64, Twin Lakes 41



Paris Tournament



Pool B



Champaign Central, Ill. 63, Terre Haute North 54