Adams Central 50, Manchester 39
Anderson Prep Academy 53, Traders Point Christian 19
Avon 77, Terre Haute South 38
Bedford N. Lawrence 43, Bloomington South 35
Beech Grove 53, Indpls Lutheran 33
Bethesda Christian 52, Indiana Deaf 38
Bremen 45, Triton 17
Brownsburg 50, Mooresville 32
Brownstown 55, Trinity Lutheran 45
Carmel 69, Zionsville 21
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Huntington North 32
Castle 89, Ev. Central 29
Central Noble 47, Bethany Christian 13
Churubusco 40, Lakeland Christian 19
Clarksville 61, Rock Creek Academy 5
Clay City 37, Shakamak 32
Clinton Prairie 62, Western 42
Columbia City 52, Ft. Wayne Snider 31
Columbus East 76, Brown Co. 69
Concord 74, S. Bend Riley 41
Corydon 48, Paoli 45
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 53, S. Newton 14
Crawford Co. 55, N. Harrison 44
Crawfordsville 53, Fountain Central 43
Crothersville 47, Borden 41
Crown Point 77, Andrean 30
Daleville 61, Knightstown 27
Decatur Central 50, Cascade 46, OT
Eastern (Greentown) 52, Southwood 23
Eastern Hancock 71, Union (Modoc) 16
Eastside 52, Hamilton 29
Edgewood 49, Bloomfield 38
Elkhart Christian 36, Jimtown 34
Ev. North 63, Heritage Hills 50
Frontier 35, Faith Christian 27
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Fremont 55
Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, E. Noble 32
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Bellmont 43
Garrett 77, Ft. Wayne North 18
Gibson Southern 67, Forest Park 40
Glenn 60, Culver Academy 26
Goshen 45, Mishawaka Marian 36
Greenfield 31, Richmond 29
Greensburg 72, Shelbyville 26
Hagerstown 33, Tri 27
Hamilton Hts. 44, Guerin Catholic 31
Hanover Central 29, Highland 25
Heritage 61, Ft. Wayne Wayne 34
Indpls Riverside 55, Indpls Irvington 20
Indpls Roncalli 75, Indpls Perry Meridian 40
Jac-Cen-Del 64, Milan 38
Jay Co. 48, Oak Hill 43
Jeffersonville 58, Providence 27
Kouts 53, N. Newton 24
Lake Station 75, Hammond Gavit 31
Lakewood Park 58, Westview 50
Lapel 88, Elwood 32
Lawrence Central 106, Indpls Tindley 44
Lawrenceburg 53, Oldenburg 25
Lighthouse CPA 62, Gary 21st Century 19
Linton 75, Barr-Reeve 34
Loogootee 49, Mitchell 39
Lowell 73, Hebron 45
Madison 57, S. Dearborn 33
Marion 48, Madison-Grant 21
Martinsville 49, Bloomington North 38
Mishawaka 39, LaVille 18
Mississinewa 51, Bluffton 28
Monroe Central 77, Wes-Del 25
Morgan Twp. 72, Whiting 40
Muncie Central 62, Alexandria 39
N. Judson 60, Argos 40
N. Montgomery 51, Frankfort 34
N. White 46, Rensselaer 45
New Castle 62, Delta 61
New Palestine 55, Franklin Central 50
New Washington 51, Austin 43
NorthWood 36, Elkhart Central 35
Northeastern 53, Union Co. 44
Northview 74, Riverton Parke 45
Northwestern 87, Tipton 38
Orleans 53, Shoals 37
Peru 48, Whitko 9
Pioneer 48, N. Miami 46
Plainfield 73, Western Boone 39
Providence Cristo Rey 43, Indpls Manual 38
Randolph Southern 39, Cowan 38
S. Bend Clay 54, S. Bend Trinity 27
S. Bend St. Joseph's 59, Elkhart Memorial 24
S. Central (Union Mills) 69, New Prairie 31
S. Knox 56, Dubois 37
S. Ripley 51, S. Decatur 21
Seeger 31, S. Vermillion 26
Southport 59, Columbus North 55
Southridge 48, Ev. Mater Dei 41
Southwestern (Hanover) 33, N. Decatur 32
Springs Valley 42, N. Daviess 18
Tecumseh 46, Wood Memorial 27
Tippecanoe Valley 69, Logansport 22
Tri-County 58, Attica 27
University 54, Waldron 32
Vincennes 71, Pike Central 48
W. Vigo 45, Owen Valley 38
Washington 55, Eastern (Greene) 17
Wawasee 49, Lakeland 42
Westville 61, Michigan City Marquette 32
Wheeler 51, Washington Twp. 46
White River Valley 79, Eminence 9
Winamac 33, Culver 20
Winchester 62, Yorktown 55
Woodlan 55, Prairie Hts. 40
Johnson County Tournament
First Round
Center Grove 48, Whiteland 27
Greenwood 68, Franklin 51
Indian Creek 62, Greenwood Christian 55
Lafayette Tournament
First Round
Benton Central 85, Lafayette-jefferson 39
Lafayette Catholic 64, Twin Lakes 41
Paris Tournament
Pool B
Champaign Central, Ill. 63, Terre Haute North 54
