Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (13) 8-0 296 1
2. Bloomington South (2) 12-0 266 2
3. Lawrence Central 8-1 228 3
4. Fishers 12-0 200 4
5. Warren Central 8-0 173 5
6. Lafayette Jeff 9-1 143 6
7. Brownsburg 8-1 122 7
8. Floyd Central 7-1 109 8
9. Westfield 7-0 101 9
10. Columbus North 9-2 31 NR
Others receiving votes:
S. Bend Adams 26. Indianapolis Attucks 25. Carroll (Allen) 25. Indpls Pike 13. Warsaw 9. Chesterton 8. Gary West 7. Indpls Cathedral 6. Jeffersonville 6. Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Silver Creek (14) 10-1 298 1
2. Danville 9-1 252 2
3. Heritage Hills 6-3 202 4
4. S. Bend St. Joseph's (1) 7-1 192 5
5. Delta 7-1 162 6
6. Norwell 9-1 145 3
7. Greensburg 8-2 107 8
8. Connersville 8-2 92 7
9. Indpls Brebeuf 6-2 84 9
10. Indian Creek 8-1 56 NR
(tie) Mishawaka Marian 4-2 56 NR
Others receiving votes:
Washington 46. Beech Grove 33. Jimtown 19. Hammond 18. NorthWood 13. Sullivan 12. Mississinewa 7. Northview 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15) 8-1 300 1
2. Shenandoah 7-1 258 3
3. Prairie Hts. 10-0 214 4
4. Linton-Stockton 9-2 186 2
5. Ev. Mater Dei 7-1 185 6
6. S. Decatur 10-0 183 5
7. Tipton 10-1 147 7
8. Blackford 7-2 95 9
9. Forest Park 9-1 87 NR
10. Paoli 8-2 59 8
Others receiving votes:
S. Spencer 28. Wapahani 19. University 14. Indpls Howe 10. Lapel 9. Westview 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Barr-Reeve (14) 11-0 298 1
2. Greenwood Christian 9-0 251 2
3. Gary 21st Century (1) 8-2 240 3
4. Kouts 8-0 186 4
5. Covington 7-2 175 6
6. Bloomfield 6-1 159 5
7. Lafayette Catholic 5-2 133 9
8. Loogootee 9-3 104 8
9. Providence Cristo Rey 8-2 67 7
10. Christian Academy 6-5 53 10
Others receiving votes:
Dubois 33. N. Daviess 28. Argos 14. Morristown 13. Orleans 12. Blue River 8. New Washington 7. W. Washington 7. Tindley 6. Washington Twp. 6.