The Central high Yellow Jackets have not given up a single point yet this season. Last week, they scored 61 in their win over Western. On Friday, they were supposed to take on Fern Creek in our HS Gametime Game of the Week but mother nature had other ideas.
Check out all of this week's highlights below.
VIDEO: HS GameTime 8/31/18 [pt.2]
VIDEO: Central at Fern Creek
VIDEO: ROTC at Fern Creek
VIDEO: Central AD talks tough Central Football team
VIDEO: Communications group at Fern Creek
VIDEO: Whitney talks with students from Fern Creek's Caps for a Cause program
VIDEO: Whitney talks with Central's coach at HS Gametime
