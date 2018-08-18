Louisville, KY - (WHAS11) Welcome to our first HS GameTime LIVE! of the 2018 season. It is week 1, not week 0, that's one change for high school football this offseason.

With our game of the week, we go back to last season when Silver Creek got their season rolling beating Charlestown for the first time in program history and it was a 34-0 shutout. That was the first of five straight shutout games for the Dragons. Of course, that was last season, this is a brand new year and a new coach for the Pirates with Jason Hawkins at the helm.

The Charlestown student section, the Bone Yard, was doing everything they could to get their team ready for the season opener against their cross-town rivals.

At the half, the Pirates were up 18 - 7. Both teams were not able to do too much in the third until Charlestown's Marion Lukes sliced and diced his way through the defenders for what he thought was a touchdown. But, referees say he stepped out for a 29-yard gain. No worries though, that run set them up for an 8-yard touch down run in the fourth quarter by Addison Logsdon. The Pirates would then go up 25-7 after the PAT.

A little later in the game, Charlestown's RB Deke Brown would extend their lead with a 13-yard TD run putting the Pirates up 32-7.

Silver Creek's Easton Messer was able to give the Dragons a little more points on the board after a 37 yard TD. But, too little too late. Charlestown would go on to win it 32-14.

