LOUISVILLE, Ky. — HS Gametime has all the highlights from semi-final play in Kentucky High School football.

Here's a full scoreboard from local teams in playoff action:

Belfry, 15. DeSales, 14. (2OT)

Boyle Co., 31. Central, 14.

Tates Creek, 18. Male, 48.

Trinity, 54. North Hardin, 7.

Pikeville, 36. Holy Cross, 7.

Paintsville, 44. KCD, 20.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.