LOUISVILLE, Ky. — HS Gametime has all the highlights from semi-final play in Kentucky High School football.
Here's a full scoreboard from local teams in playoff action:
Belfry, 15. DeSales, 14. (2OT)
Boyle Co., 31. Central, 14.
Tates Creek, 18. Male, 48.
Trinity, 54. North Hardin, 7.
Pikeville, 36. Holy Cross, 7.
Paintsville, 44. KCD, 20.
