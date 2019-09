BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — It is a battle for the Bullitt Cup for our HS GameTime Game of the Week. Bullitt County has such great rivalries, we had to go back for the second week.

Bullitt Central has won this match for the last two years but North Bullitt came in with a winning record.

The Cougars put up a fight but it was North Bullitt with the win, final score 54-38.