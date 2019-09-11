LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ballard Bruins breezed past the Eastern Eagles 45-6 to advance in post-season play.
Ballard takes on Trinity in post-season play next week.
Below are all highlights from the last HS Gametime of the season.
