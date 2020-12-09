Who's winning: High school football scores for Sept. 11, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Final scores for Sept. 11, 2020:
North Bullitt defeats Bullitt Central 63-16
Bowling Green defeats St. X 14-0
Trinity defeats Archbishop Moeller (OH) 44-7
Silver Creek defeats Eastern (IN) 60-8
Corydon Central defeats Scottsburg 43-7
Meade County defeats John Hardin 14-7
Elizabethtown defeats Central Hardin 20-14
North Hardin defeats Frederick Douglass 19-17
This will continue to be updated.
Kent's picks for HS Gametime:
- Christian Academy defeats Bullitt East 35-28
- North Bullitt defeats Bullitt Central 24-21 ✔️
- Collins defeats Spencer County 24-21
- St. X defeats Bowling Green 28-24 ❌
- Trinity defeats Archbishop Moeller (OH) 35-21 ✔️
- Shelby County defeats Frankfort 28-14
- Floyd Central defeats New Albany 35-21
- Providence defeats Clarksville 21-20
Stories from this week's Game of the Week, Bullitt Central at North Bullitt:
