x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

HS Football

Who's winning: High school football scores for Sept. 11, 2020

Final scores for Kentucky, Southern Indiana high school football.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Final scores for Sept. 11, 2020:

North Bullitt defeats Bullitt Central 63-16

Bowling Green defeats St. X 14-0

Trinity defeats Archbishop Moeller (OH) 44-7

Silver Creek defeats Eastern (IN) 60-8

Corydon Central defeats Scottsburg 43-7

Meade County defeats John Hardin 14-7

Elizabethtown defeats Central Hardin 20-14

North Hardin defeats Frederick Douglass 19-17

This will continue to be updated.

Kent's picks for HS Gametime:

  • Christian Academy defeats Bullitt East 35-28
  • North Bullitt defeats Bullitt Central 24-21 ✔️
  • Collins defeats Spencer County 24-21
  • St. X defeats Bowling Green 28-24 ❌
  • Trinity defeats Archbishop Moeller (OH) 35-21 ✔️
  • Shelby County defeats Frankfort 28-14
  • Floyd Central defeats New Albany 35-21
  • Providence defeats Clarksville 21-20

Stories from this week's Game of the Week, Bullitt Central at North Bullitt:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.  