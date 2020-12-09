Who's winning: High school football scores for Sept. 11, 2020

Final scores for Kentucky, Southern Indiana high school football.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Final scores for Sept. 11, 2020:

North Bullitt defeats Bullitt Central 63-16

Bowling Green defeats St. X 14-0

Trinity defeats Archbishop Moeller (OH) 44-7

Silver Creek defeats Eastern (IN) 60-8

Corydon Central defeats Scottsburg 43-7

Meade County defeats John Hardin 14-7

Elizabethtown defeats Central Hardin 20-14

North Hardin defeats Frederick Douglass 19-17

This will continue to be updated.

Kent's picks for HS Gametime:

Christian Academy defeats Bullitt East 35-28

North Bullitt defeats Bullitt Central 24-21 ✔️

Collins defeats Spencer County 24-21

St. X defeats Bowling Green 28-24 ❌

Trinity defeats Archbishop Moeller (OH) 35-21 ✔️

Shelby County defeats Frankfort 28-14

Floyd Central defeats New Albany 35-21

Providence defeats Clarksville 21-20

Stories from this week's Game of the Week, Bullitt Central at North Bullitt:

