Jeffersonville High School cancels football scrimmage, game due to COVID-19

Jeffersonville has already canceled its varsity football scrimmage and first game of the season due to players quarantining.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — While football teams at all levels are preparing for a new season, the same problems persist.

Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson was just activated from the Ravens' COVID-19 list after testing positive in July. It was the second time Jackson had missed time.

At the local level, Jeffersonville High School has already canceled its varsity football scrimmage scheduled for Friday and its first game of the season Aug. 20 due to players quarantining.

While teams in Kentucky had a more phased-in approach to fall sports in 2020, Indiana was able maintain its schedule. In an interview with IndyStar, Indiana High School Athletic Association commissioner Paul Neidig said the state was able to succeed by allowing schools to make their own decisions with local health departments.

Greater Clark County Schools started classes July 28. While no mask mandate was in effect at the start of the school year, GCCS officials said they will require masks be worn in their buildings beginning Aug. 9 as the district hit "orange status."

Clark County has seen increased COVID cases as the delta variant continues to spread, recording a 7-day positivity rate around 11.18%.

Instead of facing Bell County during the first week of competition, Jeff will instead host rival Seymour for its first game Friday, Aug. 27. IHSAA's football schedule runs from Aug. 20 to Nov. 27.

WHAS11's Isaiah Kim-Martinez will have more information on how COVID will impact this year's high school sports on the Night Team at 11 p.m.

