The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 17, 2019, rating points and previous rankings

6A

    Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs

    1. Avon                  (8)    4-0    304    1

    2. Warren Central    (5)    3-1    284    2

    3. Carmel                -    3-1    244    3

    4. Lafayette Jeff    (2)    4-0    198    4

    5. Ft. Wayne Snider    (1)    4-0    174    5

    6. Fishers               -    4-0    162    7

    7. Westfield            -    4-0    128    8

    8. Homestead          -    4-0    92    9

    9. Brownsburg         -    2-2    90    6

    10. Center Grove    -    1-3    34    10    

Others receiving votes: Southport 22. Merrillville 20. Warsaw 4. Indpls N. Central 2. Lawrence Central 2.

    

    

5A

    Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs

    1. New Palestine  (15)    4-0    318    1

    2. Valparaiso          (1)    4-0    264    3

    3. Indpls Cathedral    -    3-1    256    4

    4. Concord                 -    4-0    188    5

    5. Terre Haute South  -    4-0    174    6

    6. Ft. Wayne Dwenger -    3-1    168    2

    7. Elkhart Central        -    4-0    130    7

    8. Franklin                    -    4-0    62    NR

    9. Mishawaka                -    4-0    60    10

    10. Bloomington North  -    3-1    38    NR    

Others receiving votes: Michigan City 24. Plainfield 20. Whiteland 18. Castle 14. Bloomington South 10. Seymour 10. Decatur Central 4. Lafayette Harrison 2.

     

4A

    Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs

    1. Mooresville    (9)    4-0    292    1

    2. E. Central       (3)    4-0    264    2

    3. New Prairie    (3)    4-0    258    3

    4. Ev. Memorial    -    4-0    192    T4

    5. Delta                 -    4-0    188    6

    6. E. Noble          (1)    4-0    156    8

    7. Marion               -    3-1    146    7

    8. Plymouth          -    3-1    90    10

    9. Leo                    -    4-0    40    NR

    10. Mississinewa    -    3-1    36    T4

    (tie) Ev. Central    -    3-1    36    NR    

Others receiving votes: NorthWood 16. Silver Creek 12. Greenwood 10. E. Chicago 8. Martinsville 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Northridge 2. Columbia City 2. DeKalb 2.

    

    

3A

    Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs

    1. W. Lafayette    (4)    3-1    272    3

    2. Indpls Chatard    (6)    3-1    254    1

    3. Heritage Hills    (2)    4-0    252    4

    4. Mishawaka Marian    (2)    3-1    206    6

    5. Gibson Southern    (2)    3-1    178    2

    6. Brownstown    -    4-0    162    7

    7. Indpls Brebeuf    -    3-1    142    8

    8. Southridge    -    4-0    96    9

    9. Guerin Catholic    -    3-1    90    5

    10. Knox    -    4-0    66    10    

Others receiving votes: Edgewood 16. Ft. Wayne Concordia 16. Salem 4. W. Noble 2. Yorktown 2. Lawrenceburg 2.

    

    

2A

    Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs

    1. Indpls Scecina    (13)    4-0    310    2

    2. Cass    (1)    4-0    268    3

    3. Ev. Mater Dei    (1)    3-1    234    1

    4. Rensselaer    -    4-0    220    5

    5. Western Boone    -    3-1    204    4

    6. Pioneer    (1)    3-1    160    6

    7. Triton Central    -    3-1    104    7

    8. Heritage Christian    -    3-1    82    9

    9. LaVille    -    3-1    44    10

    10. Linton    -    3-1    36    NR    

Others receiving votes: Boone Grove 34. Tipton 28. Eastbrook 24. Andrean 10. N. Knox 2.

    

    

1A

    Rank-School    FPV    Rcd    TP    Pvs

    1. Indpls Lutheran    (12)    3-0    304    1

    2. Adams Central    (3)    4-0    262    2

    3. S. Adams    (1)    4-0    256    4

    4. Parke Heritage    -    4-0    202    6

    5. Southwood    -    4-0    178    7

    6. Monroe Central    -    3-1    156    8

    7. N. Vermillion    -    3-1    134    3

    8. W. Washington    -    4-0    114    9

    9. N. Daviess    -    4-0    46    NR

    10. Churubusco    -    3-1    44    5    

Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40. Attica 12. Lafayette Catholic 6. Milan 4. Perry Central 2.