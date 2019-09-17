The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 17, 2019, rating points and previous rankings
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Avon (8) 4-0 304 1
2. Warren Central (5) 3-1 284 2
3. Carmel - 3-1 244 3
4. Lafayette Jeff (2) 4-0 198 4
5. Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 4-0 174 5
6. Fishers - 4-0 162 7
7. Westfield - 4-0 128 8
8. Homestead - 4-0 92 9
9. Brownsburg - 2-2 90 6
10. Center Grove - 1-3 34 10
Others receiving votes: Southport 22. Merrillville 20. Warsaw 4. Indpls N. Central 2. Lawrence Central 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (15) 4-0 318 1
2. Valparaiso (1) 4-0 264 3
3. Indpls Cathedral - 3-1 256 4
4. Concord - 4-0 188 5
5. Terre Haute South - 4-0 174 6
6. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 3-1 168 2
7. Elkhart Central - 4-0 130 7
8. Franklin - 4-0 62 NR
9. Mishawaka - 4-0 60 10
10. Bloomington North - 3-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 24. Plainfield 20. Whiteland 18. Castle 14. Bloomington South 10. Seymour 10. Decatur Central 4. Lafayette Harrison 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mooresville (9) 4-0 292 1
2. E. Central (3) 4-0 264 2
3. New Prairie (3) 4-0 258 3
4. Ev. Memorial - 4-0 192 T4
5. Delta - 4-0 188 6
6. E. Noble (1) 4-0 156 8
7. Marion - 3-1 146 7
8. Plymouth - 3-1 90 10
9. Leo - 4-0 40 NR
10. Mississinewa - 3-1 36 T4
(tie) Ev. Central - 3-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 16. Silver Creek 12. Greenwood 10. E. Chicago 8. Martinsville 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Northridge 2. Columbia City 2. DeKalb 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (4) 3-1 272 3
2. Indpls Chatard (6) 3-1 254 1
3. Heritage Hills (2) 4-0 252 4
4. Mishawaka Marian (2) 3-1 206 6
5. Gibson Southern (2) 3-1 178 2
6. Brownstown - 4-0 162 7
7. Indpls Brebeuf - 3-1 142 8
8. Southridge - 4-0 96 9
9. Guerin Catholic - 3-1 90 5
10. Knox - 4-0 66 10
Others receiving votes: Edgewood 16. Ft. Wayne Concordia 16. Salem 4. W. Noble 2. Yorktown 2. Lawrenceburg 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Scecina (13) 4-0 310 2
2. Cass (1) 4-0 268 3
3. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 3-1 234 1
4. Rensselaer - 4-0 220 5
5. Western Boone - 3-1 204 4
6. Pioneer (1) 3-1 160 6
7. Triton Central - 3-1 104 7
8. Heritage Christian - 3-1 82 9
9. LaVille - 3-1 44 10
10. Linton - 3-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Boone Grove 34. Tipton 28. Eastbrook 24. Andrean 10. N. Knox 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 3-0 304 1
2. Adams Central (3) 4-0 262 2
3. S. Adams (1) 4-0 256 4
4. Parke Heritage - 4-0 202 6
5. Southwood - 4-0 178 7
6. Monroe Central - 3-1 156 8
7. N. Vermillion - 3-1 134 3
8. W. Washington - 4-0 114 9
9. N. Daviess - 4-0 46 NR
10. Churubusco - 3-1 44 5
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40. Attica 12. Lafayette Catholic 6. Milan 4. Perry Central 2.