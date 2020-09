Your school's football game could be the next featured by HS GameTime Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vote below for the game you want to see featured by HS GameTime Live, delivered by Papa John’s!

This week, HS GameTime will be LIVE at North Bullitt as they face Bullitt Central.

Voting for Week 2 has started and ends Friday, September 11 at 5 p.m. EST

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.