Final scores, highlights from ninth week of Kentucky high school football

Find highlights and final scores from Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the ninth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to the game of the week as PRP played duPont Manual.

Game of the Week final score: Manual, 42. PRP, 0.

More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:

Kentucky

Central Hardin, 28. Meade County, 20. (Thurs.)

South Oldham, 42. Seneca, 0. (Thurs.)

St. Xavier, 43. Butler, 0. (Thurs.)

Ballard, 37. Eastern 10.

Bullitt East, 54. Southern, 19.

Bryan Station, 56. Oldham County, 21.

Central, 50. North Oldham, 13.

Holy Cross, 56. Fort Knox, 17.

Kentucky Country Day, 28. Frankfort, 20.

Moore, 34. Valley, 0.

North Bullitt, 33. Jeffersontown, 0.

St. Mary's (St. Louis), 22. Trinity, 19.

DeSales, 22. Western Hills, 12.

Male, 36. Fern Creek, 0.

Franklin County, 31. Waggener, 6.

Indiana

Charlestown, 35. Eastern (Pekin), 7.

North Harrison, 28. Providence, 6.

New Albany, 35. Floyd Central, 16.

Silver Creek, 61. Corydon Central, 7.

Jeffersonville, 40. Jennings County, 14.

Seymour, 34. Madison, 0.

Clarksville, 69. Rock Creek Academy, 8.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.