HS Football

Final scores, highlights from ninth week of Kentucky high school football

Find highlights and final scores from Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the ninth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to the game of the week as PRP played duPont Manual.

Game of the Week final score: Manual, 42. PRP, 0.

More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:

Kentucky

  • Central Hardin, 28. Meade County, 20. (Thurs.)
  • South Oldham, 42. Seneca, 0. (Thurs.)
  • St. Xavier, 43. Butler, 0. (Thurs.)
  • Ballard, 37. Eastern 10. 
  • Bullitt East, 54. Southern, 19. 
  • Bryan Station, 56. Oldham County, 21. 
  • Central, 50. North Oldham, 13. 
  • Holy Cross, 56. Fort Knox, 17.
  • Kentucky Country Day, 28. Frankfort, 20.
  • Moore, 34. Valley, 0.
  • North Bullitt, 33. Jeffersontown, 0.
  • St. Mary's (St. Louis), 22. Trinity, 19.
  • DeSales, 22. Western Hills, 12.
  • Male, 36. Fern Creek, 0.
  • Franklin County, 31. Waggener, 6.

Indiana

  • Charlestown, 35. Eastern (Pekin), 7.
  • North Harrison, 28. Providence, 6.
  • New Albany, 35. Floyd Central, 16.
  • Silver Creek, 61. Corydon Central, 7.
  • Jeffersonville, 40. Jennings County, 14.
  • Seymour, 34. Madison, 0.
  • Clarksville, 69. Rock Creek Academy, 8.

