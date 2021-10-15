Final scores, highlights from ninth week of Kentucky high school football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the ninth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to the game of the week as PRP played duPont Manual.
Game of the Week final score: Manual, 42. PRP, 0.
More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:
Kentucky
- Central Hardin, 28. Meade County, 20. (Thurs.)
- South Oldham, 42. Seneca, 0. (Thurs.)
- St. Xavier, 43. Butler, 0. (Thurs.)
- Ballard, 37. Eastern 10.
- Bullitt East, 54. Southern, 19.
- Bryan Station, 56. Oldham County, 21.
- Central, 50. North Oldham, 13.
- Holy Cross, 56. Fort Knox, 17.
- Kentucky Country Day, 28. Frankfort, 20.
- Moore, 34. Valley, 0.
- North Bullitt, 33. Jeffersontown, 0.
- St. Mary's (St. Louis), 22. Trinity, 19.
- DeSales, 22. Western Hills, 12.
- Male, 36. Fern Creek, 0.
- Franklin County, 31. Waggener, 6.
Indiana
- Charlestown, 35. Eastern (Pekin), 7.
- North Harrison, 28. Providence, 6.
- New Albany, 35. Floyd Central, 16.
- Silver Creek, 61. Corydon Central, 7.
- Jeffersonville, 40. Jennings County, 14.
- Seymour, 34. Madison, 0.
- Clarksville, 69. Rock Creek Academy, 8.
