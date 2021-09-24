Final scores, highlights from sixth week of Kentucky high school football

Find highlights and final scores from Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the sixth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week as Trinity plays St. X at Cardinal Stadium

Game of the Week final score: St. X, 35. Trinity, 28.

More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:

Kentucky

Bullitt Central, 37. Fairdale, 14.

Christian Academy of Louisville, 42. Mercer County, 0.

Doss, 47. Iroquois, 0.

duPont Manual, 47. Ballard, 14.

Eastern, 44. North Bullitt, 29.

Holy Cross, 34. Providence, 7.

Male, 47. Butler, 6.

South Oldham, 63. Jefferson, 0.

Southern, 28. Kentucky Country Day, 18.

Pleasure Ridge Park, 50. Western 0.

South Warren, 20. Central, 6.

Bullitt East, 33. Meade County, 6.

Carroll County, 48. Shawnee, 0.

Central Hardin, 38. Fern Creek, 14.

DeSales, 42. Henry County, 14.

John Hardin, 70. Valley, 0.

Indiana

Charlestown, 38. Scottsburg, 0.

Columbus East, 28. Floyd Central 14.

Jeffersonville, 29. Silver Creek, 23. OT

Salem, 48. Corydon Central, 0.

Bloomington North, 69. New Albany, 45.

Madison, 21. Mitchell, 0.

Perry Central, 54. Clarksville, 26.

