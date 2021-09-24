Final scores, highlights from sixth week of Kentucky high school football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the sixth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week as Trinity plays St. X at Cardinal Stadium
Game of the Week final score: St. X, 35. Trinity, 28.
More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:
Kentucky
- Bullitt Central, 37. Fairdale, 14.
- Christian Academy of Louisville, 42. Mercer County, 0.
- Doss, 47. Iroquois, 0.
- duPont Manual, 47. Ballard, 14.
- Eastern, 44. North Bullitt, 29.
- Holy Cross, 34. Providence, 7.
- Male, 47. Butler, 6.
- South Oldham, 63. Jefferson, 0.
- Southern, 28. Kentucky Country Day, 18.
- Pleasure Ridge Park, 50. Western 0.
- South Warren, 20. Central, 6.
- Bullitt East, 33. Meade County, 6.
- Carroll County, 48. Shawnee, 0.
- Central Hardin, 38. Fern Creek, 14.
- DeSales, 42. Henry County, 14.
- John Hardin, 70. Valley, 0.
Indiana
- Charlestown, 38. Scottsburg, 0.
- Columbus East, 28. Floyd Central 14.
- Jeffersonville, 29. Silver Creek, 23. OT
- Salem, 48. Corydon Central, 0.
- Bloomington North, 69. New Albany, 45.
- Madison, 21. Mitchell, 0.
- Perry Central, 54. Clarksville, 26.
