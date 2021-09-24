x
HS Football

Final scores, highlights from sixth week of Kentucky high school football

Find highlights and final scores from Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the sixth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week as Trinity plays St. X at Cardinal Stadium

Game of the Week final score: St. X, 35. Trinity, 28.

More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:

Kentucky

  • Bullitt Central, 37. Fairdale, 14.
  • Christian Academy of Louisville, 42. Mercer County, 0.
  • Doss, 47. Iroquois, 0.
  • duPont Manual, 47. Ballard, 14.
  • Eastern, 44. North Bullitt, 29.
  • Holy Cross, 34. Providence, 7.
  • Male, 47. Butler, 6.
  • South Oldham, 63. Jefferson, 0.
  • Southern, 28. Kentucky Country Day, 18.
  • Pleasure Ridge Park, 50. Western 0.
  • South Warren, 20. Central, 6.
  • Bullitt East, 33. Meade County, 6.
  • Carroll County, 48. Shawnee, 0.
  • Central Hardin, 38. Fern Creek, 14.
  • DeSales, 42. Henry County, 14.
  • John Hardin, 70. Valley, 0.

Indiana

  • Charlestown, 38. Scottsburg, 0.
  • Columbus East, 28. Floyd Central 14.
  • Holy Cross, 34. Providence, 7.
  • Jeffersonville, 29. Silver Creek, 23. OT
  • Salem, 48. Corydon Central, 0.
  • Bloomington North, 69. New Albany, 45.
  • Madison, 21. Mitchell, 0.
  • Perry Central, 54. Clarksville, 26.

