Final scores, highlights from tenth week of Kentucky high school football

Find highlights and final scores from Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the tenth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to the game of the week as Jeffersonville played Floyd Central.

Game of the Week final score: Floyd Central, 39. Jeffersonville, 20.

More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:

Kentucky

Jeffersontown, 33. Seneca, 19. (Thurs.)

duPont Manual, 46. Butler, 8.

Holy Cross, 42. Campbellsville, 7.

Southern, 27. Fern Creek, 19.

St. Xavier, 49. Pleasure Ridge Park, 22.

Mercer County, 41. DeSales, 14.

Atherton, 27. North Bullitt, 25.

Ballard, 24. Scott County, 21.

Bardstown, 44. Fairdale, 7.

Franklin County, 35. Central, 6.

Doss, 44. Western, 14.

Male, 55. Bullitt East, 14.

Moore, 38. Marion County, 14.

Oldham County, 45. George Rogers Clark, 22.

Trinity, 56. Eastern, 21.

Christian Academy of Louisville, 45. Western Hills, 0.

Kentucky Country Day, 58. Eminence, 27.

Central Hardin, 26. North Hardin, 21.

Indiana

Clarksville, 41. Mitchell, 20.

Providence, 47. Switzerland County, 0.

Greensburg, 24. Charlestown, 21.

South Dearborn, 54. Madison, 0.

Martinsville, 33. Silver Creek, 13.

West Washington, 60. Rock Creek Academy, 0.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.