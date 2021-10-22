Final scores, highlights from tenth week of Kentucky high school football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the tenth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to the game of the week as Jeffersonville played Floyd Central.
Game of the Week final score: Floyd Central, 39. Jeffersonville, 20.
More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:
Kentucky
- Jeffersontown, 33. Seneca, 19. (Thurs.)
- duPont Manual, 46. Butler, 8.
- Holy Cross, 42. Campbellsville, 7.
- Southern, 27. Fern Creek, 19.
- St. Xavier, 49. Pleasure Ridge Park, 22.
- Mercer County, 41. DeSales, 14.
- Atherton, 27. North Bullitt, 25.
- Ballard, 24. Scott County, 21.
- Bardstown, 44. Fairdale, 7.
- Franklin County, 35. Central, 6.
- Doss, 44. Western, 14.
- Male, 55. Bullitt East, 14.
- Moore, 38. Marion County, 14.
- Oldham County, 45. George Rogers Clark, 22.
- Trinity, 56. Eastern, 21.
- Christian Academy of Louisville, 45. Western Hills, 0.
- Kentucky Country Day, 58. Eminence, 27.
- Central Hardin, 26. North Hardin, 21.
Indiana
- Clarksville, 41. Mitchell, 20.
- Providence, 47. Switzerland County, 0.
- Greensburg, 24. Charlestown, 21.
- South Dearborn, 54. Madison, 0.
- Martinsville, 33. Silver Creek, 13.
- West Washington, 60. Rock Creek Academy, 0.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.