HS Football

Final scores, highlights from tenth week of Kentucky high school football

Find highlights and final scores from Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the tenth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to the game of the week as Jeffersonville played Floyd Central.

Game of the Week final score: Floyd Central, 39. Jeffersonville, 20.

More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:

Kentucky

  • Jeffersontown, 33. Seneca, 19. (Thurs.)
  • duPont Manual, 46. Butler, 8.
  • Holy Cross, 42. Campbellsville, 7.
  • Southern, 27. Fern Creek, 19.
  • St. Xavier, 49. Pleasure Ridge Park, 22.
  • Mercer County, 41. DeSales, 14.
  • Atherton, 27. North Bullitt, 25.
  • Ballard, 24. Scott County, 21.
  • Bardstown, 44. Fairdale, 7.
  • Franklin County, 35. Central, 6.
  • Doss, 44. Western, 14.
  • Male, 55. Bullitt East, 14.
  • Moore, 38. Marion County, 14.
  • Oldham County, 45. George Rogers Clark, 22.
  • Trinity, 56. Eastern, 21.
  • Christian Academy of Louisville, 45. Western Hills, 0.
  • Kentucky Country Day, 58. Eminence, 27.
  • Central Hardin, 26. North Hardin, 21.

Indiana

  • Clarksville, 41. Mitchell, 20.
  • Providence, 47. Switzerland County, 0.
  • Greensburg, 24. Charlestown, 21.
  • South Dearborn, 54. Madison, 0.
  • Martinsville, 33. Silver Creek, 13.
  • West Washington, 60. Rock Creek Academy, 0.

