Final scores for Kentucky, Indiana high school football games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Check out this week's HS Gametime scores:
St. X defeats Manual 18-16
Male defeats Bullitt East 56-8
Trinity defeats Ballard 40-0
South Oldham defeats Atherton 33-3
Bullitt Central defeats Fairdale 48-7
Christian Academy defeats Mercer County 43-7
KCD defeats Frankfort 30-0
New Albany defeats Bloomington South 33-14
Watch the highlights:
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.