HS Football

Final scores for Kentucky, Indiana high school football games

Here are this week's high school football scores.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Check out this week's HS Gametime scores:

St. X defeats Manual 18-16

Male defeats Bullitt East 56-8

Trinity defeats Ballard 40-0

South Oldham defeats Atherton 33-3

Bullitt Central defeats Fairdale 48-7

Christian Academy defeats Mercer County 43-7

KCD defeats Frankfort 30-0

New Albany defeats Bloomington South 33-14

Watch the highlights:

