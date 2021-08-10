Final scores, highlights from week 8 of Kentucky high school football

Find final scores for Kentucky and Indiana high school football games here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the eighth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to Manual for the game of the week where the Crimsons faced the St. X Tigers.

Game of the week final score: St. X defeats Manual 42-10

More Kentuckiana high school matchups:

PRP defeats Butler 38-6

Trinity defeats Ballard 20-17

Male defeats Southern 42-6

Bullitt East defeats Fern Creek 20-6

CAL defeats DeSales 43-21

South Oldham defeats North Bullitt 54-6

Central defeats Waggener 43-6

Charlestown defeats Charlestown 24-9

Columbus East defeats Jeffersonville 27-7

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.