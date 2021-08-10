x
HS Football

Final scores, highlights from week 8 of Kentucky high school football

Find final scores for Kentucky and Indiana high school football games here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the eighth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to Manual for the game of the week where the Crimsons faced the St. X Tigers.

Game of the week final score: St. X defeats Manual 42-10

More Kentuckiana high school matchups:

  • PRP defeats Butler 38-6
  • Trinity defeats Ballard 20-17
  • Male defeats Southern 42-6
  • Bullitt East defeats Fern Creek 20-6
  • CAL defeats DeSales 43-21
  • South Oldham defeats North Bullitt 54-6
  • Central defeats Waggener 43-6
  • Charlestown defeats Charlestown 24-9
  • Columbus East defeats Jeffersonville 27-7

