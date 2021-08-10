Final scores, highlights from week 8 of Kentucky high school football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the eighth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to Manual for the game of the week where the Crimsons faced the St. X Tigers.
Game of the week final score: St. X defeats Manual 42-10
More Kentuckiana high school matchups:
- PRP defeats Butler 38-6
- Trinity defeats Ballard 20-17
- Male defeats Southern 42-6
- Bullitt East defeats Fern Creek 20-6
- CAL defeats DeSales 43-21
- South Oldham defeats North Bullitt 54-6
- Central defeats Waggener 43-6
- Charlestown defeats Charlestown 24-9
- Columbus East defeats Jeffersonville 27-7
