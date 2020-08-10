CAL vs. DeSales postponed due to COVID-19

The Colts will instead face St. X, whose game against Manual was also canceled due to coronavirus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday's game between Christian Academy of Louisville and DeSales High School has been postponed.

DeSales said the game has been moved due to CAL's COVID-19 policies. Athletic Director Don Bowers said the schools will attempt to reschedule the rivalry for a later date.

WHAS11's HS GameTime crew will still be live at DeSales Friday as the Colts face the St. X Tigers. St. X's game against Manual was also canceled due to COVID-19.

Manual's football team is self-quaranting for two weeks after a person with the team tested positive for COVID-19. Their game against Pleasure Ridge Park on Oct. 16 has also been canceled.

The Crimsons are the second JCPS football team to cancel games due to coronavirus, with Iroquois being the first. JCPS Director of Athletics and Activities Jerry Wyman said Waggener and Atherton both had to cancel volleyball games because of COVID-19.

"It's my hope that we get to continue to play, but again, we're just going to continue to look at the data every day and make decisions to keep our kids safe and if that means we have to cancel some games and miss some games, then that's what we'll do," Wyman said following the announcement.

