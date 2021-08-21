Final scores, highlights from Kentucky's first week of high school football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is football season again and that means HS GameTime is back! To kick off the first week, WHAS11 headed over to Manual where the Crimsons took on the Central Yellow Jackets.
Game of the week: Manual defeats Central 14-12
More Kentuckiana high school matchups:
- Male defeats Floyd Central 49-0
- Carmel defeats Trinity 49-38
- Butler defeats Western 20-12
- KCD defeats Eastern 25-20
- St. X defeats Owensboro 51-38
- Central Hardin defeats DeSales 21-6
- CAL defeats South Oldham 31-11
- Collins defeats Shelby Co. 62-7
- Silver Creek defeats Charlestown 39-14
- Scottsburg defeats Clarksville 39-27
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.