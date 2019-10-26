Class 6A
1. Lou. Male (9-0) beat Bullitt East 50-0.
2. Lou. Trinity (7-2) beat Lou. Eastern 44-0.
3. North Hardin (9-0-) beat Central Hardin 7-0.
4. Central Hardin (8-1) lost to North Hardin 7-0.
5. Lou. DuPont Manual (8-1) beat Lou. Butler 34-6 .
6. Lou. St. Xavier (6-3) beat Pleasure Ridge Park 36-13.
7. McCracken County (6-3) lost to Henderson Co. 33-28.
8. Simon Kenton (6-3) beat Ryle 44-14.
9. Lou. Fern Creek (7-3) beat Southern 45-0.
10. Henderson Co. (7-2) beat McCracken County 33-28.
Class 5A
1. Cov. Catholic (10-0) beat Conner 45-7.
2. Frederick Douglass (9-0) beat Montgomery Co. 56-0.
3. Scott Co. (9-1) beat Lou. Ballard 46-45.
4. Bowling Green (6-2) beat Greenwood 39-0.
5. South Oldham (8-1) idle.
6. South Warren (8-1) beat Christian Co. 36-0 .
7. Owensboro (8-1) beat Grayson Co. 51-9.
8. Pulaski Co. (7-2) lost to Southwestern 15-7.
9. Conner (7-2) lost to Cov. Catholic 45-7.
10. Highlands (6-4) beat Cooper 14-7.
Class 4A
1. Boyle Co. (9-0) beat Bourbon Co. 53-13.
2. Johnson Central (9-0) beat Letcher County Central 48-0.
3. Franklin Co. (9-0) beat Central 14-12.
4. Madisonville-North Hopkins (8-1) idle.
5. Wayne Co. (7-1) beat Corbin 18-16.
6. Lex. Catholic (6-3) beat Anderson Co. 49-7.
7. Corbin (5-3) lost to Wayne Co. 18-16.
(tie) Logan Co. (8-1) beat Calloway Co. 46-7.
9. Hopkinsville (6-3) beat Hopkins Co. Central 55-13.
10. Harlan Co. (7-2) beat Perry Co. Central 49-19.
Class 3A
1. Bell Co. (9-0) beat Estill Co. 55-12.
2. Belfry (6-2) beat Pike Co. Central 55-14.
3. Lou. DeSales (7-2) beat Mercer Co. 39-23.
4. Ashland Blazer (8-1) beat Greenup Co. 38-7.
5. Glasgow (8-1) beat Casey Co. 21-14.
6. Mercer Co. (7-2) lost to Lou. DeSales 39-23.
7. Paducah Tilghman (7-2) beat Webster Co. 52-0.
8. Lou. Christian Academy (5-4) beat Western Hills 41-0.
9. Russell (7-2) beat East Carter 31-7.
10. Elizabethtown (7-2) beat Bardstown 20-14.
Class 2A
1. Lex. Christian (8-1) beat Danville 38-13.
2. Mayfield (8-1) beat Murray 41-6.
3. Somerset (8-1) beat Washington Co. 41-6.
4. Breathitt Co. (9-0) beat Leslie Co. 56-6.
5. Owensboro Catholic (8-1) beat Butler Co. 63-24.
6. Caldwell Co. (7-2) idle.
7. Beechwood (5-4) beat Newport 38-0.
8. Murray (6-3) lost to Mayfield 41-6.
9. Shelby Valley (8-2) beat Bath Co. 56-14.
10. Middlesboro (7-2) beat Knott Co. Central 47-8.
Class 1A
1. Pikeville (9-0) beat Jenkins, forfeit.
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (9-0) beat Eminence 62-13.
3. Campbellsville (6-3) lost to Lou. Holy Cross 28-12.
4. Newport Central Catholic (7-2) beat Bellevue 50-7.
5. Paintsville (7-2) beat Raceland 19-15.
6. Williamsburg (7-2) beat Lynn Camp 43-22.
7. Hazard (6-3) beat Phelps 43-7.
8. Raceland (54-) lost to Paintsville 19-15.
9. Eminence (7-2) lost to Lou. Ky. Country Day 62-13.
10. Crittenden Co. (7-2) beat Russellville 21-14.