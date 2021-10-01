HSGT: Scores, highlights of high school football week 7 in Kentucky and Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the seventh week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to southern Indiana as Jeffersonville takes on New Albany.
Game of the Week final score: New Albany: 41 vs Jeffersonville: 19
More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:
Kentucky
Thursday games
- Bullitt Central: 33 vs Doss: 24
- Fairdale: 43 vs Western: 0
- Oldham County: 42 vs Eastern: 21
- Pleasure Ridge Park: 50 vs Iroquois: 0
Friday night games:
- South Oldham: 48 vs Athernton: 14
- Bullitt East: 62 vs Danville: 13
- Fern Creek: 28 vs DeSales: 14
- Franklin County: 41 vs North Oldham: 7
- Christian Academy of Louisville: 41 vs Henry County: 6
- Holy Cross: 45 vs Shawnee: 0
- North Bullitt: 35 vs Seneca: 0
- St. Xavier: 13 vs Ryle: 3
- Central: 48 vs Shelby County: 0
- Trinity: 33 St. Xavier (Cincinnati): 32
- See scores from around the state
Indiana
- Charlestown: 47 vs Corydon Central: 0
- Bedford North Lawrence: 13 vs Floyd Central: 24
- Providence: 35 vs Milan: 21
- Silver Creek: 27 vs North Harrison: 24
- Covenant Christian: 42 vs Clarksville: 6
- Cooper (Kentucky): 52 vs Madison: 19
- Scores from around the Hoosier state
