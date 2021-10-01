x
High School

HSGT: Scores, highlights of high school football week 7 in Kentucky and Southern Indiana

Find highlights and final scores from Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the seventh week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to southern Indiana as Jeffersonville takes on New Albany.

Game of the Week final score: New Albany: 41 vs Jeffersonville: 19 

More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:

Kentucky

Thursday games

  • Bullitt Central: 33 vs Doss: 24
  • Fairdale: 43 vs Western: 0
  • Oldham County: 42 vs Eastern: 21
  • Pleasure Ridge Park: 50 vs Iroquois: 0

Friday night games:

  • South Oldham: 48 vs Athernton: 14
  • Bullitt East: 62 vs Danville: 13 
  • Fern Creek: 28 vs DeSales: 14 
  • Franklin County: 41 vs North Oldham: 7 
  • Christian Academy of Louisville: 41 vs Henry County: 6 
  • Holy Cross: 45 vs Shawnee:
  • North Bullitt: 35 vs Seneca: 0 
  • St. Xavier: 13 vs Ryle: 3
  • Central: 48 vs Shelby County: 0
  • Trinity: 33 St. Xavier (Cincinnati): 32 
  • See scores from around the state 

Indiana

  • Charlestown: 47 vs Corydon Central: 0
  • Bedford North Lawrence: 13 vs Floyd Central: 24 
  • Providence: 35  vs Milan: 21
  • Silver Creek: 27 vs North Harrison: 24
  • Covenant Christian: 42 vs Clarksville: 6
  • Cooper (Kentucky): 52 vs Madison: 19 
  • Scores from around the Hoosier state

