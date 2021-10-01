HSGT: Scores, highlights of high school football week 7 in Kentucky and Southern Indiana

Find highlights and final scores from Kentucky and southern Indiana high school football here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the seventh week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 headed out to southern Indiana as Jeffersonville takes on New Albany.

Game of the Week final score: New Albany: 41 vs Jeffersonville: 19

More Kentuckiana high school match-ups:

Kentucky

Thursday games

Bullitt Central: 33 vs Doss: 24

Fairdale: 43 vs Western: 0

Oldham County: 42 vs Eastern: 21

Pleasure Ridge Park: 50 vs Iroquois: 0

Friday night games:

South Oldham: 48 vs Athernton: 14

vs Athernton: Bullitt East: 62 vs Danville: 13

vs Danville: Fern Creek: 28 vs DeSales: 14

vs DeSales: Franklin County: 41 vs North Oldham: 7

vs North Oldham: Christian Academy of Louisville: 41 vs Henry County: 6

vs Henry County: Holy Cross: 45 vs Shawnee: 0

vs Shawnee: North Bullitt: 35 vs Seneca: 0

vs Seneca: St. Xavier: 13 vs Ryle: 3

vs Ryle: Central: 48 vs Shelby County: 0

vs Shelby County: Trinity: 33 St. Xavier (Cincinnati): 32

St. Xavier (Cincinnati): See scores from around the state

Indiana

Charlestown: 47 vs Corydon Central: 0

vs Corydon Central: Bedford North Lawrence: 13 vs Floyd Central: 24

vs Floyd Central: Providence: 35 vs Milan: 21

vs Milan: Silver Creek: 27 vs North Harrison: 24

vs North Harrison: Covenant Christian: 42 vs Clarksville: 6

vs Clarksville: Cooper (Kentucky): 52 vs Madison: 19

vs Madison: Scores from around the Hoosier state

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.