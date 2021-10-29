Final scores from Kentucky, Indiana high school football games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For this week's High School GameTime Game of the Week, WHAS11 headed out to watch the Bulldogs take on the Crimsons.
Game of the week final score: Male defeats Manual 23-0
More Kentuckiana high school matchups:
New Albany defeats Floyd Central 28-7
Paoli defeats Providence 28-14
Oldham County defeats Bullitt East 26-20
South Oldham defeats Central Hardin 26-6
CAL defeats Eastern 53-0
Fairdale defeats Waggener 42-6
Doss defeats Seneca 54-6
