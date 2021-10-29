Final scores from Kentucky, Indiana high school football games

Here are the final scores and highlights from high school football games around Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For this week's High School GameTime Game of the Week, WHAS11 headed out to watch the Bulldogs take on the Crimsons.

Game of the week final score: Male defeats Manual 23-0

More Kentuckiana high school matchups:

New Albany defeats Floyd Central 28-7

Paoli defeats Providence 28-14

Oldham County defeats Bullitt East 26-20

South Oldham defeats Central Hardin 26-6

CAL defeats Eastern 53-0

Fairdale defeats Waggener 42-6

Doss defeats Seneca 54-6

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.