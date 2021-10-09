Final scores, highlights from fourth week of Kentucky high school football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the fourth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week where Belfry and Central faced off.
Game of the week final score: Central defeats Belfry 30-6
More Kentuckiana high school matchups:
- La Salle defeats Trinity 48-27
- Waggener defeats Seneca 38-22
- Manual defeats Valley 61-0
- Ballard defeats Franklin County 31-13
- South Oldham defeats North Oldham 27-0
- Bullitt Central defeats North Bullitt 42-38
- Lexington Christian defeats CAL 37-14
- KCD defeats Jeffersontown 55-7
- Spencer County defeats Collins 37-26
- Providence defeats Clarksville 46-27
