Final scores, highlights from fourth week of Kentucky high school football

Find final scores for Kentucky and Indiana high school football games here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the fourth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week where Belfry and Central faced off.

Game of the week final score: Central defeats Belfry 30-6

More Kentuckiana high school matchups:

La Salle defeats Trinity 48-27

Waggener defeats Seneca 38-22

Manual defeats Valley 61-0

Ballard defeats Franklin County 31-13

South Oldham defeats North Oldham 27-0

Bullitt Central defeats North Bullitt 42-38

Lexington Christian defeats CAL 37-14

KCD defeats Jeffersontown 55-7

Spencer County defeats Collins 37-26

Providence defeats Clarksville 46-27

