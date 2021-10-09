x
High School

Final scores, highlights from fourth week of Kentucky high school football

Find final scores for Kentucky and Indiana high school football games here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the fourth week of HS Gametime, WHAS11 heads out to the game of the week where Belfry and Central faced off.

Game of the week final score: Central defeats Belfry 30-6

More Kentuckiana high school matchups:

  • La Salle defeats Trinity 48-27
  • Waggener defeats Seneca 38-22
  • Manual defeats Valley 61-0
  • Ballard defeats Franklin County 31-13
  • South Oldham defeats North Oldham 27-0
  • Bullitt Central defeats North Bullitt 42-38
  • Lexington Christian defeats CAL 37-14
  • KCD defeats Jeffersontown 55-7
  • Spencer County defeats Collins 37-26
  • Providence defeats Clarksville 46-27

