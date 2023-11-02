Basketball court dedicated at Fairdale High in honor of former coach

Lloyd Gardner, one of the men who helped create the King of the Bluegrass tournament, received a special honor on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the men behind the King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic has received a huge honor.

Lloyd Gardner’s name is now painted on the basketball court in the Stanley Hardin Gymnasium at Fairdale High School.

The legendary coach said it was humbling to have his name on the court that has meant so much to him and his family.

“I thank the people that worked so hard to get it done. But it would be very selfish thing. It's mine alone. It's everybody's it just has been in my partner, my staff, the players, and the people that helped me get where I am,” he said.



Gardner started the King of the Bluegrass tournament in 1981 with Fairdale legends, athletic director Butch Greschel and head basketball coach at the time Stan Hardin.

The tournament gained national recognition very quickly. A year after the start of the tournament, Baltimore Dunbar won the event.

That team was led by future NBA players Reggie Lewis, Reggie Williams, and Muggsy Bogues.

