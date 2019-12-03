LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) announced they hired Hunter Cantwell as head football coach.

Cantwell played for UofL from 2005-2008 as a quarterback. He was later signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2009 and the Baltimore Ravens in 2010.

He coached quarterbacks at Campbellsville University for four seasons and was hired by Carrol County High School as head football coach in 2016. Cantwell led Carroll County to their first winning season since 2012, as well as a first-round home playoff win.

Cantwell will also be working as scheduling coordinator in the athletic department at CAL.